Got debt?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Collectively, Americans have $1 trillion of it — and that's just counting the credit card kind. It's a new record. Plus, an investing ban on certain kinds of Chinese tech, and why diversity matters at a major economic symposium.
Segments From this episode
Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion
A strong labor market also means people feel more confident they'll be able to pay the debt back.
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
There's been a push to make the annual gathering more reflective of the country's demographics.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC