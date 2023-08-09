Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Got debt?
Aug 9, 2023

Got debt?

Collectively, Americans have $1 trillion of it — and that's just counting the credit card kind. It's a new record. Plus, an investing ban on certain kinds of Chinese tech, and why diversity matters at a major economic symposium.

Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 9, 2023
A strong labor market also means people feel more confident they'll be able to pay the debt back.
Gen Zers are are growing their credit card balances at a faster pace than any other generation, and are confident they'll be able to pay it back in the future.
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 9, 2023
There's been a push to make the annual gathering more reflective of the country's demographics.
Every August, economists and central bank officials gather for the Jackson Hole Symposium. In recent years, there have been efforts to diversify its attendants.
