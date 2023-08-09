Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how

Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion

Stephanie Hughes Aug 9, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Gen Zers are are growing their credit card balances at a faster pace than any other generation, and are confident they'll be able to pay it back in the future. Getty Images

Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion

Stephanie Hughes Aug 9, 2023
Heard on:
Gen Zers are are growing their credit card balances at a faster pace than any other generation, and are confident they'll be able to pay it back in the future. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Consumers in the U.S. have over $1 trillion in credit card debt, for the first time ever, according to a new report out this week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The recipe for this record high number? Inflation, high interest rates, and increased access to credit.

Paul Siegfried with the TransUnion credit bureau points out there are more people with credit cards today than there’ve ever been before. And a lot of them are young. 

“Gen Z has come into its own as a credit using generation,” said Paul Siegfried with TransUnion credit bureau.

TransUnion, which defines Gen Z as those born between 1995 and 2005, says that group is growing credit card balances at a faster pace than any other generation. 

And with inflation, people of all ages may be relying on credit more, but young people are more confident they’ll be able to pay it back. 

“They believe that their future income will allow them to pay off the money they borrowed today,” Siegfried said.

Still, money borrowed today is more expensive than money borrowed last year.

And Heather Aiello of the National Association of Certified Credit Counselors, said not all consumers realize that. 

“So their balances are growing, not just because they’re spending more, but based on the interest that they’re paying,” she said.

Aiello said education is key to helping the next generation use credit cards wisely, and pointed out more states are requiring schools to teach classes in personal finance. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:53 AM PDT
8:50
3:21 AM PDT
11:37
7:51 AM PDT
1:50
5:00 PM PDT
30:10
3:41 PM PDT
27:19
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Regional banks' problems enter the "slow burn" phase
Banks in Turmoil
Regional banks' problems enter the "slow burn" phase
What do UPS earnings say about where companies are putting their priorities?
What do UPS earnings say about where companies are putting their priorities?
Why the market for expensive pasta sauce is expected to grow
Why the market for expensive pasta sauce is expected to grow
Barriers to entry: The cost of crossing the southern border
Marketplace Morning Report
Barriers to entry: The cost of crossing the southern border