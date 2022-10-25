GOP chips away at Democratic grip in South Texas
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Does the emergence of a Republican lawmaker in the Rio Grande Valley – typically a Democratic stronghold – signal a shift in that area? Then, we look at changes on the way for the mortgage industry. Also, polling data shows how people have a dimmer outlook of the American Dream.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer