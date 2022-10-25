How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
GOP chips away at Democratic grip in South Texas
Oct 25, 2022

GOP chips away at Democratic grip in South Texas

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
Does the emergence of a Republican lawmaker in the Rio Grande Valley – typically a Democratic stronghold – signal a shift in that area? Then, we look at changes on the way for the mortgage industry. Also, polling data shows how people have a dimmer outlook of the American Dream.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:36 AM PDT
8:55
2:43 AM PDT
7:37
3:06 AM PDT
1:50
5:06 PM PDT
17:17
3:54 PM PDT
28:19
Oct 20, 2022
38:54
Oct 19, 2022
34:18
Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies
Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain