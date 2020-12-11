Dec 11, 2020
An update on the COVID vaccine supply
The GlaxoSmithKline-Sanofi vaccine candidate may not be ready for a year. Plus, Visa and Mastercard have stopped allowing their cards to be used on Pornhub. And, Camp Fire survivors battle insurance companies over claims.
Segments From this episode
GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi say COVID-19 vaccine won't be ready until late 2021
The BBC's Rob Young reports.
Visa, Mastercard won’t allow charges for services on Pornhub
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
2 years after losing their homes in California fire, some are still wrangling with insurers
California has opened an audit into insurance company Nationwide's practices.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
