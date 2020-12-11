How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

An update on the COVID vaccine supply
Dec 11, 2020

An update on the COVID vaccine supply

The GlaxoSmithKline-Sanofi vaccine candidate may not be ready for a year. Plus, Visa and Mastercard have stopped allowing their cards to be used on Pornhub. And, Camp Fire survivors battle insurance companies over claims.

GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi say COVID-19 vaccine won't be ready until late 2021

The BBC's Rob Young reports.
Visa, Mastercard won’t allow charges for services on Pornhub

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
2 years after losing their homes in California fire, some are still wrangling with insurers

by Lily Jamali
Dec 11, 2020
California has opened an audit into insurance company Nationwide's practices.
An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on Nov. 15, 2018, in Paradise, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Red-Eye The Album Leaf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
