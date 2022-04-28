GDP numbers are down, but what does that really mean for the economy?
GDP numbers released today show a slowdown in the US economy in the first quarter of 2022. However, amid all of this, Federal Reserve is still planning on raising interest rates amid high inflation rates and a strong job market. We spoke to Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at Grant-Thornton, to unpack what the latest numbers mean. Delta Airlines will start paying flight attendants during boarding in a move meant to stick out as some workers try to form a union. Auditions for performers like actors, dancers, and singers have moved online during the pandemic, which may persist even as venues return to normalcy.
Segments From this episode
As Delta starts to offer flight attendants pay during boarding, will other airlines follow?
Boarding passengers has become especially difficult during the pandemic.
Virtual auditions likely to continue for dancers, actors and other performers
The taped auditions, widely used during the pandemic, can be expensive for those who have to pay for space to film them.
