Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
GDP numbers are down, but what does that really mean for the economy?
Apr 28, 2022

GDP numbers are down, but what does that really mean for the economy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
GDP numbers released today show a slowdown in the US economy in the first quarter of 2022. However, amid all of this, Federal Reserve is still planning on raising interest rates amid high inflation rates and a strong job market. We spoke to Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at Grant-Thornton, to unpack what the latest numbers mean. Delta Airlines will start paying flight attendants during boarding in a move meant to stick out as some workers try to form a union. Auditions for performers like actors, dancers, and singers have moved online during the pandemic, which may persist even as venues return to normalcy.

Segments From this episode

As Delta starts to offer flight attendants pay during boarding, will other airlines follow?

by Samantha Fields
Apr 28, 2022
Boarding passengers has become especially difficult during the pandemic.
Delta is the first domestic airline company to offer pay to flight attendants during the boarding process.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Virtual auditions likely to continue for dancers, actors and other performers

by Emily Schutz
Apr 28, 2022
The taped auditions, widely used during the pandemic, can be expensive for those who have to pay for space to film them.
Dancer Cameron Hah rehearses a self-taped audition in a rented studio space.
Emily Schutz
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:13 AM PDT
9:15
2:19 AM PDT
7:37
2:23 AM PDT
1:50
5:00 PM PDT
17:25
4:06 PM PDT
27:17
Apr 22, 2022
3:20
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Guilty verdict for Tennessee nurse in case involving medical error has other nurses worried
Guilty verdict for Tennessee nurse in case involving medical error has other nurses worried
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are
Pfizer's COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available
Marketplace Morning Report
Pfizer's COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available