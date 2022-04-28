GDP numbers are down, but what does that really mean for the economy?

GDP numbers released today show a slowdown in the US economy in the first quarter of 2022. However, amid all of this, Federal Reserve is still planning on raising interest rates amid high inflation rates and a strong job market. We spoke to Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at Grant-Thornton, to unpack what the latest numbers mean. Delta Airlines will start paying flight attendants during boarding in a move meant to stick out as some workers try to form a union. Auditions for performers like actors, dancers, and singers have moved online during the pandemic, which may persist even as venues return to normalcy.