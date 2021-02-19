GameStop saga spills over onto Capitol Hill

If Congress passes another $2 trillion for COVID relief, it could make things difficult for infrastructure and other spending later

That's according to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "There will also be so much cash in the economy, it's going to be really difficult to convince Congress to make that infrastructure investment down the road," he said. "And I would just point out that the last two administrations, Presidents Obama and Trump, did a big stimulus when they came into office and later were unable to get infrastructure done. And one of those infrastructure elements, hardening the power grid, is something that we really could have benefited from this week, and that's something we've been talking about doing since 2009."