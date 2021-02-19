The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell Us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
GameStop saga spills over onto Capitol Hill
Feb 19, 2021

GameStop saga spills over onto Capitol Hill

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The House Financial Services Committee hearing on Thursday spent a lot of time looking at the separate roles played by Robinhood and hedge funds. Plus, the federal relief needed to bring back laid-off state and local government workers. And, the federal government's balancing act between pandemic relief spending now and more spending later.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Can federal aid help bring back laid-off state and local government workers?

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 19, 2021
More than a million have lost jobs during the pandemic.
A city employee reminds a woman to wear her face mask on Sept. 7, 2020 in Manhattan Beach, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

If Congress passes another $2 trillion for COVID relief, it could make things difficult for infrastructure and other spending later

That's according to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "There will also be so much cash in the economy, it's going to be really difficult to convince Congress to make that infrastructure investment down the road," he said. "And I would just point out that the last two administrations, Presidents Obama and Trump, did a big stimulus when they came into office and later were unable to get infrastructure done. And one of those infrastructure elements, hardening the power grid, is something that we really could have benefited from this week, and that's something we've been talking about doing since 2009."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Key takeaways from the congressional hearing on the GameStop stock trading frenzy

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Running an online business ... when the power goes out
Running an online business ... when the power goes out
How roadmap to citizenship would affect unauthorized immigrants and the economy
How roadmap to citizenship would affect unauthorized immigrants and the economy
Deep freeze has Texas ranchers concerned about food, water for cattle
Deep freeze has Texas ranchers concerned about food, water for cattle
Facebook blocks news in Australia
Facebook blocks news in Australia