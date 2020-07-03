Jul 3, 2020
Forced arbitration looms over workers of color
Change is in the air for Native American representation in both the arts as well as the football field. Also, we examine how something called forced arbitration can have a negative impact on Black and brown workers.
Stories From this episode
National Gallery acquires its first major painting by a Native American artist
Critics ask why it took so long.
