Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Forced arbitration looms over workers of color
Jul 3, 2020

Forced arbitration looms over workers of color

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Change is in the air for Native American representation in both the arts as well as the football field. Also, we examine how something called forced arbitration can have a negative impact on Black and brown workers. 

Stories From this episode

National Gallery acquires its first major painting by a Native American artist

by Amy Scott
Jul 3, 2020
Critics ask why it took so long.
The National Gallery of Art in Washington is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference