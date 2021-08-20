Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Federal unemployment aid set to end on Labor Day, but perhaps not all of it
Aug 20, 2021

Federal unemployment aid set to end on Labor Day, but perhaps not all of it

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: We check in on the status of department stores, many of which boasted positive earnings numbers to the surprise of some. Broadway will be featuring seven new pieces from Black playwrights this season.

Segments From this episode

Enhanced unemployment benefits are ending soon ... or are they?

Nova Safo helps us sort out what benefits could still be available as federal aid is set to end on Sept. 6
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Department stores rebound, but have a long way to go

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 20, 2021
This week, we saw positive quarterly earnings from Macy’s and Kohl's, and news that Amazon plans to open what are essentially department stores.
Customers enter a Kohl's store on Aug. 21, 2018 in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Booster shots may get a boost from employers
Booster shots may get a boost from employers
Sacrifice and sleep deprivation: Inside the lives of overnight caregivers
"Through the Night"
Sacrifice and sleep deprivation: Inside the lives of overnight caregivers
Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?
Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban