Federal mandate or not, employers push for booster shots
Dec 6, 2021

Federal mandate or not, employers push for booster shots

Also today: From the BBC, Professor Sarah Gilbert helped developed one of the COVID vaccines, and now she's calling for greater investment in pandemic preparedness. A coalition of Native tribes and tribal organization is focusing on Farm Bill priorities.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

The vaccine mandate is on hold, but some employers are encouraging booster shots

by Lily Jamali
Dec 6, 2021
A majority of small business owners in one survey said vaccination is essential to economic recovery.
A woman receives a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Michigan. Some businesses are requiring vaccination despite the halted federal mandate.
Emily Elconin via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

