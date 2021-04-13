The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

A new all-time high for the budget deficit
Apr 13, 2021

A new all-time high for the budget deficit

Economists say there's nothing inherently wrong with the federal government spending more than it has, given its borrowing power and this pandemic emergency. But we do watch the size of the deficit. Plus, what to expect from big banks reporting their latest quarterly results this week. And, if you're on the hunt for a new bike this spring, expect to pay more.

Segments From this episode

U.S. budget deficit climbs to record $1.7 trillion this year

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Banks earnings expected to reflect an economy that is reopening

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 13, 2021
A strong stock market is giving banks a boost at the moment.
With unemployment still high, however, it’s hard for some households to make their monthly payments on credit cards, auto and home loans, said Greg McBride at Bankrate.com.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
