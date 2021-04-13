Apr 13, 2021
A new all-time high for the budget deficit
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Economists say there's nothing inherently wrong with the federal government spending more than it has, given its borrowing power and this pandemic emergency. But we do watch the size of the deficit. Plus, what to expect from big banks reporting their latest quarterly results this week. And, if you're on the hunt for a new bike this spring, expect to pay more.
Segments From this episode
U.S. budget deficit climbs to record $1.7 trillion this year
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Banks earnings expected to reflect an economy that is reopening
A strong stock market is giving banks a boost at the moment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director