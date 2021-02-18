Feb 18, 2021
Facebook bans news in Australia
Facebook has blocked Australian users from sharing or viewing news content on the platform. It comes in response to a proposed law which would make tech giants pay for news content on their platforms. Also, SPACs are taking over Wall Street and European stock exchange floors, but what are they and why are they so popular? We'll explain.
Segments From this episode
What's a SPAC? A simple guide to the investment trend.
A top JPMorgan banker explains what you need to know about the Wall Street craze that's going global.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director