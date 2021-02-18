The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Facebook bans news in Australia
Feb 18, 2021

Facebook bans news in Australia

Facebook has blocked Australian users from sharing or viewing news content on the platform. It comes in response to a proposed law which would make tech giants pay for news content on their platforms. Also, SPACs are taking over Wall Street and European stock exchange floors, but what are they and why are they so popular? We'll explain.

What's a SPAC? A simple guide to the investment trend.

by Victoria Craig
Feb 18, 2021
A top JPMorgan banker explains what you need to know about the Wall Street craze that's going global.
SPAC investors don't know what company their money will end up with, but they often base their decision on the sponsors involved in the deal.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
