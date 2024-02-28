Extra day, extra pay?
Feb. 29, 2024 is a regular ol’ work day. So what does that additional day mean for your paycheck?
Segments From this episode
How does leap year affect your paycheck?
There are 366 days this year. That can make paying workers more complicated.
How recalls can affect a company's bottom line — and future sales
A recent Toyota recall affects more than 280,000 vehicles. But not all recalls are created equal in terms of how they color a company's brand and long-term customer loyalty.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC