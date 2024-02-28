Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Extra day, extra pay?
Feb 28, 2024

Extra day, extra pay?

Gam1983/Getty Images
Feb. 29, 2024 is a regular ol’ work day. So what does that additional day mean for your paycheck?

How does leap year affect your paycheck?

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 28, 2024
There are 366 days this year. That can make paying workers more complicated.
Leap day pay is straightforward for hourly employees, but it's gets a little more complicated for salaried workers.
Gam1983/Getty Images
How recalls can affect a company's bottom line — and future sales

by Samantha Fields
Feb 28, 2024
A recent Toyota recall affects more than 280,000 vehicles. But not all recalls are created equal in terms of how they color a company's brand and long-term customer loyalty.
More than 280,000 Toyota SUVs and pickup trucks were recalled over a software issue. But care recalls are actually pretty common.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

