Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more

How does leap year affect your paycheck?

Stephanie Hughes Feb 28, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Leap day pay is straightforward for hourly employees, but it's gets a little more complicated for salaried workers. Gam1983/Getty Images

How does leap year affect your paycheck?

Stephanie Hughes Feb 28, 2024
Heard on:
Leap day pay is straightforward for hourly employees, but it's gets a little more complicated for salaried workers. Gam1983/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

2024 is a leap year, which means there’s an additional day this month, and Feb. 29 happens to be a Thursday (a regular old work day). When it comes to paying people who work on leap day, there are a range of ways that employers need to prepare for it.

Leap day pay is most straightforward for hourly employees.

“They have to be paid for all hours worked,” said Amber Clayton with the HR membership organization SHRM.

For salaried employees, it can work a couple of different ways: Sometimes, a leap year triggers an additional pay period.

An employer could divide each annual salary over a greater number of paychecks, which means “each paycheck would actually be smaller than normal.”

Another option is for employers keep each paycheck the same, Clayton said, even if they end up paying workers slightly more that year.

Companies’ payroll costs can add up in leap years, explained Paycom’s Jennifer Kraszewski.

“Essentially, they need to look at their labor budget and plan accordingly for that extra day,” she said.

Also, Kraszewski added, if someone starts on Feb. 29, their employer needs to make sure that work anniversary is still noted in non-leap years. After all, you don’t want people thinking you’ve worked some place only two years when actually you’ve been there eight.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:43 AM PST
8:49
2:56 AM PST
11:26
5:51 PM PST
30:00
3:47 PM PST
28:10
2:28 PM PST
1:05
Feb 22, 2024
27:25
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
The fees war between retailers and credit card companies is heating up
The fees war between retailers and credit card companies is heating up
Years later, pandemic purchases trigger buyer's remorse
Years later, pandemic purchases trigger buyer's remorse
How voters in a Texas news desert get their information
Democracy in the Desert
How voters in a Texas news desert get their information
This economy is feeling like the '90s
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
This economy is feeling like the '90s