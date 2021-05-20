Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Examining the role of corporate boards when it comes to diversity
May 20, 2021

Examining the role of corporate boards when it comes to diversity

We also discuss if Fed officials are ready to raise interest rates and fast-food chicken arms (or wings or thighs) race.

Segments From this episode

How boards can influence corporate diversity

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 20, 2021
Economist Dambisa Moyo on the evolving roles and responsibilities of corporate boards
Global economist Dambisa Moyo said corporate boards are "critical" in helping businesses adapt to the changing demands of the 21st century economy.
Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images
Why fast-food chicken is soaring

by Kristin Schwab
May 20, 2021
"The American consumer loves to try new things, especially if we’re already familiar with it."
An illuminated Burger King sign is seen on August 25, 2014 in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
