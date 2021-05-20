May 20, 2021
Examining the role of corporate boards when it comes to diversity
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also discuss if Fed officials are ready to raise interest rates and fast-food chicken arms (or wings or thighs) race.
Segments From this episode
How boards can influence corporate diversity
Economist Dambisa Moyo on the evolving roles and responsibilities of corporate boards
Why fast-food chicken is soaring
"The American consumer loves to try new things, especially if we’re already familiar with it."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.