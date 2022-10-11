Europe could use a little more CO2
First, small business owners are feeling better about the economy, but inflation is still top of mind. Jeffrey Cleveland helps us read what the markets are doing. A carbon dioxide shortage is weighing down the U.K. food and drink industries.
Segments From this episode
Small business owners' biggest concern is also the Fed's: inflation
The National Federation of Independent Business Optimism Index is slowly creeping back from a pandemic-era low. Here's how things are playing out for one small manufacturer.
Fizzling out: a shortage of carbon dioxide hits U.K. food and drink industry
The war in Ukraine and the sharp hike in the price of natural gas has sent the cost of C02, a vital industrial chemical, soaring in Europe.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant