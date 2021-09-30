How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Enron’s deregulation ripple effect, 20 years later
Sep 30, 2021

Enron’s deregulation ripple effect, 20 years later

Also today: Fed chief Jerome Powell said The Fed is facing tension trying to balance dealing with high inflation and encouraging job growth. The FAA is hoping new software will reduce the time planes hang out on the runway, which would then help cut down greenhouse gas emissions. 

Segments From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

20 years later, echoes of Enron's energy deregulation in California, Texas

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Sep 30, 2021
In California, energy companies gamed the markets and ushered in large-scale blackouts in 2000-2001, incidents that have Enron's fingerprints all over them.
David McNew/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

