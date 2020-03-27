Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Bull moment, bear market
Mar 27, 2020

Bull moment, bear market

The Dow has been up big the last couple of days, but history shows us there are occasional bull moments in bear markets. Some automakers are hoping to re-open factories in April. Does increasing unemployment compensation incentivize not working?

COVID-19

What kind of unemployment benefits are right for the unprecedented time of COVID-19?

by Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 27, 2020
Economists say generous benefits historically can give people an incentive not to look for a new job. But those benefits also stabilize families, and could keep people at home now when social distancing is required.
A closed restaurant after a "shelter in place" order was given to residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 on March 20 in Oak Park, Illinois.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Her Hollow Ways Danger Mouse, Daniele Luppi

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
