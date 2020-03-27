As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 27, 2020
Bull moment, bear market
The Dow has been up big the last couple of days, but history shows us there are occasional bull moments in bear markets. Some automakers are hoping to re-open factories in April. Does increasing unemployment compensation incentivize not working?
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
What kind of unemployment benefits are right for the unprecedented time of COVID-19?
Economists say generous benefits historically can give people an incentive not to look for a new job. But those benefits also stabilize families, and could keep people at home now when social distancing is required.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
