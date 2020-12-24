Dec 24, 2020
Democrats’ 11th-hour bid for $2000 relief payments
Seizing on the president's criticism, Democrats attempt to pass a bill to make relief checks bigger. Plus: What temp work looks like this holiday season. And: Has the summertime surge in support for Black-owned businesses endured?
Segments From this episode
Federal relief payments again up for review
Democrats will try to pass a bill today increasing checks from $600 dollars per person to $2000. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Holiday temp work down this year, even with a lot of e-commerce hiring
Seasonal gains in temporary jobs are behind last year's pace.
Has 2020's spike in support for Black-owned business carried through to the holidays?
The pandemic has been hard on Black-owned businesses.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
