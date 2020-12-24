How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You got us through 2020 – now help us stay strong in 2021. SUPPORT MARKETPLACE
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Democrats’ 11th-hour bid for $2000 relief payments
Dec 24, 2020

Democrats’ 11th-hour bid for $2000 relief payments

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Seizing on the president's criticism, Democrats attempt to pass a bill to make relief checks bigger. Plus: What temp work looks like this holiday season. And: Has the summertime surge in support for Black-owned businesses endured?

Segments From this episode

Federal relief payments again up for review

Democrats will try to pass a bill today increasing checks from $600 dollars per person to $2000. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Holiday temp work down this year, even with a lot of e-commerce hiring

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 24, 2020
Seasonal gains in temporary jobs are behind last year's pace.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Has 2020's spike in support for Black-owned business carried through to the holidays?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 24, 2020
The pandemic has been hard on Black-owned businesses.
Courtesy Tiffany Griffin
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes
COVID-19
Relief and confusion as COVID-19 vaccines reach nursing homes
Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits
Many LGBTQ veterans face long waits for access to benefits

You make it possible.

Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.

give now
What makes Christmas music so lucrative?
What makes Christmas music so lucrative?