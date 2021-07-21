Cows poop money for these California dairy farmers. Here’s how.
Also today, we report on how many Americans don't have emergency savings. We also talk to Lindsey Piegza of Stifel International about stimulus money coming to households with children.
Segments From this episode
For dairy farmers, this technology turns methane from cow manure into cash
More farmers are turning to machinery that siphons off greenhouse gas and channels it into the natural gas supply.
About a quarter of Americans have no emergency savings
A Bankrate.com survey found that while the pandemic has afforded some the opportunity to save money, many low-income households could not.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director