Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Cows poop money for these California dairy farmers. Here’s how.
Jul 21, 2021

Cows poop money for these California dairy farmers. Here’s how.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today, we report on how many Americans don't have emergency savings. We also talk to Lindsey Piegza of Stifel International about stimulus money coming to households with children.

Segments From this episode

For dairy farmers, this technology turns methane from cow manure into cash

by Amy Mayer
Jul 21, 2021
More farmers are turning to machinery that siphons off greenhouse gas and channels it into the natural gas supply.
A connector channel in front of a cornfield runs to a methane pipeline. In the background, a digester captures the greenhouse gas from manure.
Amy Mayer
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

About a quarter of Americans have no emergency savings

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 21, 2021
A Bankrate.com survey found that while the pandemic has afforded some the opportunity to save money, many low-income households could not.
Around 25% of Americans report having no emergency savings, up from 21% in 2020, per a new Bankrate.com survey.
Hugh Pinney via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month