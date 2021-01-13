Hazard pay during COVID

Stock market investors are showing they just don't care about politics. They're looking at government support for the economy going forward.

We'll have more from President-elect Joe Biden tomorrow on his economic plans. "The market will pay attention to that. They want to understand how the government is going to support the economy going forward," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. Then there's the upward movement this week for the benchmark interest rate, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. Schmidt says she doesn't expect this will lead to the Federal Reserve raising rates over worries of inflation. She says the Fed board of governors has been very vocal about continuing to support the economy.