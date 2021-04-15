The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

That design style for tech companies you see everywhere
Apr 15, 2021

You know the one we're talking about: sans-serif fonts, pastel palettes, long-limbed cartoon figures. Why is it so ubiquitous? And what is it hiding? Plus, expected new U.S. sanctions on Russia to respond to the massive hacking campaign attributed to Moscow, with digital intrusions into U.S. federal agencies. And, officials from Britain and the EU are set to meet and discuss the effects of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

Segments From this episode

Britain, EU officials meet over effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland

The BBC's John Campbell has more from Belfast.
EEC: Documentary Studies

A primer on Corporate Memphis, Big Tech's favorite design trend

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 15, 2021
Sans-serif fonts, pastel palettes, long-limbed cartoons. Why are these designs so popular? And why do they garner criticism?
humaaans/Pablo Stanley
Music from the episode

Real Scared Copy

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
