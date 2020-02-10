Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

The real mid-life crisis

Feb 10, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable

Feb 10, 2020

What can we read into President's new budget as we head closer to the election? The spreading coronavirus is starting to wreak havoc on the Chinese economy. How businesses are addressing worker safety and morale during the outbreak.

Stories From this episode

A president's budget can signal campaign priorities in an election year

by Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 10, 2020
Budgets offer a chance to project good times and appeal to certain constituencies.
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Orlando, Florida, to officially launch his 2020 campaign on June 18, 2019.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
What employers need to know about the coronavirus

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Feb 10, 2020
"You don't want to negligently or knowingly expose your workforce to a novel infection like a coronavirus," Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University told Marketplace's
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Music from the episode

No Tomorrow Necro

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow