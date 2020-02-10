Feb 10, 2020
Wuhan virus workplace woes
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What can we read into President's new budget as we head closer to the election? The spreading coronavirus is starting to wreak havoc on the Chinese economy. How businesses are addressing worker safety and morale during the outbreak.
Stories From this episode
A president's budget can signal campaign priorities in an election year
Budgets offer a chance to project good times and appeal to certain constituencies.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
What employers need to know about the coronavirus
"You don't want to negligently or knowingly expose your workforce to a novel infection like a coronavirus," Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University told Marketplace's
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow