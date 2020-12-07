How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

That coronavirus relief on the horizon … is it a mirage?
Dec 7, 2020

That coronavirus relief on the horizon … is it a mirage?

Congress is under a lot of pressure to get a COVID-19 relief package passed, but it's not a done deal. Plus, one of sticking points in those negotiations has been aid to state and local governments. And, what can small business owners expect from the Biden administration?

Segments From this episode

$908 billion bill is the latest attempt at congressional compromise for more COVID-19 relief funding

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
State and local governments "definitely do need some money"

That's according to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. She says "they've laid off a million workers, and they're going to continue laying off workers if they don't get some budget support." While the declines in revenue haven't been quite as severe as predicted during the depths of the pandemic, revenue is still down, Coronado said.
What small business owners might expect from Biden

by Justin Ho
Dec 7, 2020
Biden has pledged to provide additional resources for small businesses. Business owners say the type of aid matters.
Biden has called for flexible grants to businesses that have lost substantial revenue. He also wants to refocus the Paycheck Protection Program on businesses with fewer than 50 employees, instead of the current 500.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lady Magnolia Piero Umiliani

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
