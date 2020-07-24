Jul 24, 2020
What a delay in coronavirus relief means for the economy
There's a lot of disagreement among Republicans about what a COVID-19 relief bill should look like. Plus, the wait for many movie theater reopenings continues. And, yes, it appears the U.S. is in a tech cold war with China.
Segments From this episode
How important is it that we get a new COVID-19 relief bill right now?
Christopher Low, chief economist with FHN Financial in New York, has more.
The nation's two biggest movie theater chains, AMC and Regal, have delayed reopening for at least a few more weeks
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
The tech cold war with China is ratcheting up
"The next few months are going to be really dangerous," says Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer.
