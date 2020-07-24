Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What a delay in coronavirus relief means for the economy
Jul 24, 2020

What a delay in coronavirus relief means for the economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There's a lot of disagreement among Republicans about what a COVID-19 relief bill should look like. Plus, the wait for many movie theater reopenings continues. And, yes, it appears the U.S. is in a tech cold war with China.

Segments From this episode

How important is it that we get a new COVID-19 relief bill right now?

Christopher Low, chief economist with FHN Financial in New York, has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The nation's two biggest movie theater chains, AMC and Regal, have delayed reopening for at least a few more weeks

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The tech cold war with China is ratcheting up

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Jul 24, 2020
"The next few months are going to be really dangerous," says Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How will minority-owned businesses fare in CARES 4.0?
COVID-19
How will minority-owned businesses fare in CARES 4.0?
Gig workers worry about losing federal jobless benefits
COVID-19
Gig workers worry about losing federal jobless benefits
Pandemic unemployment benefits have kept people spending
COVID-19
Pandemic unemployment benefits have kept people spending
Where did all the coins go?
COVID-19
Where did all the coins go?