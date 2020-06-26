Jun 26, 2020
Personal incomes are down … but consumer spending is up?
Consumers spending jumped a record 8.2% in May, but "we're not even close" to back to normal. Airlines executives are going to the White House today to talk COVID-19 concerns. And, Ibiza's clubs are shut down for the foreseeable future.
Stories From this episode
Major airline CEOs to arrive at White House Friday for meeting on COVID-19 issues
On the agenda: concerns around checking passengers' temperatures and contact tracing.
Spain's party island faces an uncertain summer
Ibiza usually welcomes 3 million tourists to its beaches and clubs in summertime. What now with COVID-19 restrictions?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director