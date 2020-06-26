Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Personal incomes are down … but consumer spending is up?
Jun 26, 2020

Personal incomes are down … but consumer spending is up?

Consumers spending jumped a record 8.2% in May, but "we're not even close" to back to normal. Airlines executives are going to the White House today to talk COVID-19 concerns. And, Ibiza's clubs are shut down for the foreseeable future.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Major airline CEOs to arrive at White House Friday for meeting on COVID-19 issues

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Scott Tong and Alex Schroeder
Jun 26, 2020
On the agenda: concerns around checking passengers' temperatures and contact tracing.
The numbers show that only about half a million Americans are flying every day. That’s one-fifth the normal amount for the early summer.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
COVID-19

Spain's party island faces an uncertain summer

by Jennifer O'Mahony
Jun 26, 2020
Ibiza usually welcomes 3 million tourists to its beaches and clubs in summertime. What now with COVID-19 restrictions?
A nearly empty boardwalk in Ibiza in May. Normally, tourists would swarm the island this time of year.
Andres Iglesias/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Green Onions Booker T. & the M.G.'s

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director