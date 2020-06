Europeans flock to Ibiza for its summer parties. White sand beaches and the world’s hottest clubs typically bring 3 million tourists to the island between May and September, while the population in winter is just 148,000.

Spain’s government has only just restarted travel to the island, and while bars and restaurants are open with limited capacity, large-scale events are still banned. Some of those who make their living with music — Ibiza’s lifeblood — are writing off 2020.

Many Ibizans live for the full year on the money they make during the summer months. Tourists spent $17.8 billion in the Balearic Islands last year, where Ibiza is the best-known spot.

Meanwhile, hotels are imposing strict hygiene measures, with mandatory temperature checks, rooms left unoccupied to space guests apart and disinfection of vehicles after each use.

If and when tourists make it back to Ibiza, a very different island experience awaits them.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse