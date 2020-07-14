Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Grocery shopping is taking an extra bite out of our paychecks
Jul 14, 2020

A spike in consumer inflation for June is driven by increasing gas and grocery prices. The optimism of those who run small businesses jumped in June, but will that endure? And, domestic workers are fighting for more protections in California.

Segments From this episode

Prices for U.S. consumers are up where it matters most

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Jul 14, 2020
For things like groceries and gasoline, prices are actually up.
Inflation isn't entirely dead. Where it matters most, in the cost of food and the cost of energy, prices are going up.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What does the future hold for small businesses?

The latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business shows owners are optimistic. But, as Marketplace's Marielle Segarra reports, that could be short-lived.
California's domestic workers push for safety protections in home settings

by Paulina Velasco
Jul 14, 2020
A measure before the Assembly would eliminate the exclusion of domestic workers from workplace safety law that covers other employees.
The health and safety rules that govern most jobs in California do not currently protect domestic workers, like house cleaners.
BrianAJackson via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
