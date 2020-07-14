Jul 14, 2020
Grocery shopping is taking an extra bite out of our paychecks
A spike in consumer inflation for June is driven by increasing gas and grocery prices. The optimism of those who run small businesses jumped in June, but will that endure? And, domestic workers are fighting for more protections in California.
Segments From this episode
Prices for U.S. consumers are up where it matters most
For things like groceries and gasoline, prices are actually up.
What does the future hold for small businesses?
The latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business shows owners are optimistic. But, as Marketplace's Marielle Segarra reports, that could be short-lived.
California's domestic workers push for safety protections in home settings
A measure before the Assembly would eliminate the exclusion of domestic workers from workplace safety law that covers other employees.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director