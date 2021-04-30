Apr 30, 2021
“This-just-got-real” inflation
The prices of some things you buy at the supermarket are going up as recovery from the pandemic gathers steam. Plus, European competition regulators accuse Apple of using its clout to distort competition among music streaming platforms on its App Store. And, what we can learn about expanding retirement savings among workers from a program in Oregon.
Prices are going up for consumer goods like toilet paper, cereal and diapers
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
EU accuses Apple of antitrust breach over App Store rules
The BBC's Theo Leggett has more.
Oregon retirement savings program offers national roadmap
Economists found the automatic IRA program OregonSaves meaningfully increased retirement savings.
