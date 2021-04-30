The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

“This-just-got-real” inflation
Apr 30, 2021

"This-just-got-real" inflation

The prices of some things you buy at the supermarket are going up as recovery from the pandemic gathers steam. Plus, European competition regulators accuse Apple of using its clout to distort competition among music streaming platforms on its App Store. And, what we can learn about expanding retirement savings among workers from a program in Oregon.

Prices are going up for consumer goods like toilet paper, cereal and diapers

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
EU accuses Apple of antitrust breach over App Store rules

The BBC's Theo Leggett has more.
Oregon retirement savings program offers national roadmap

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Rose Conlon
Apr 30, 2021
Economists found the automatic IRA program OregonSaves meaningfully increased retirement savings.
The success of OregonSaves, an automatic IRA program, suggests making it a national plan.
Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
