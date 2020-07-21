Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The latest roadblocks in the way of a pandemic relief bill
Jul 21, 2020

The latest roadblocks in the way of a pandemic relief bill

What should the next round of COVID-19 aid from the federal government look like? Plus, how are housing vacancies changing the rental markets in U.S. cities? And, a plan to distribute coronavirus vaccines more equally among countries.

Segments From this episode

Senate Republicans and the White House are trying to find agreement on a new pandemic relief bill

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Jul 21, 2020
The best public health outcome won't come from selling vaccine doses to the highest bidder, says Gavi CEO Seth Berkley.
Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Green Onions Booker T. & the M.G.'s

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
