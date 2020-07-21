Jul 21, 2020
The latest roadblocks in the way of a pandemic relief bill
What should the next round of COVID-19 aid from the federal government look like? Plus, how are housing vacancies changing the rental markets in U.S. cities? And, a plan to distribute coronavirus vaccines more equally among countries.
Segments From this episode
Senate Republicans and the White House are trying to find agreement on a new pandemic relief bill
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
The best public health outcome won't come from selling vaccine doses to the highest bidder, says Gavi CEO Seth Berkley.
