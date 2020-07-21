When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?

There are well over 100 coronavirus vaccines in development around the world, and many countries including the U.S. are in bilateral negotiations with manufacturers to secure doses — without knowing which vaccines will succeed.

And the odds aren’t great: There’s around a 7% chance that a vaccine in preclinical development will turn out to be both safe and effective. So even if a country invests in multiple vaccines, they might not pick a winner.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — a public-private partnership that helps distribute vaccines to developing countries — is working on what is being described as an “insurance policy” to distribute the costs and rewards of vaccine development around the world. Participating countries will pool their money to fund the development of a variety of vaccines, and each country gets a limited number of doses of the ones that succeed.

The idea is to enable all countries, regardless of income, to vaccinate their highest-risk populations in order to quell the virus as efficiently as possible around the world — instead of vaccine doses going to the highest bidder.

Berkeley spoke to Marketplace’s Sabri Ben-Achour about the plan. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Sabri Ben-Achour: Assuming we get a vaccine, there’s not, at first, going to be enough for everybody. How are you thinking about that scenario?

Seth Berkley: What we’ve tried to do is to basically say, “What percentage of the population would need to be vaccinated to dampen the epidemic acutely?” And we believe that is, on average, about 20% — that would allow you to cover every health care worker; that would allow you to go ahead and start working in your high-risk groups, whether they be the elderly or people with comorbidities. It would also be an opportunity to look at high risk transmission settings, let’s say like people working in nursing homes or meatpacking plants or, in developing countries, refugee camps.

So the solution then would be to try to get that 20% for every country — versus what we’re currently hearing about, which is a small number of countries trying to get 100% vaccination available. Which would mean a few countries would have access, and most would have none. And that’s not a very efficient way to end a global pandemic.

Ben-Achour: The basic idea is, I gather, you have a bunch of different countries all pooling resources to pay a bunch of different vaccine approaches. And when one wins, everyone gets a certain amount of doses. Is that right?

Berkley: That is correct. And it’s not necessarily one — for example, vaccines for the elderly, or maybe a single dose vaccine that might be more relevant for use in a humanitarian situation. So the idea would be you have a lot of vaccines moving forward. Hopefully a number of them work. And then you’d be able to make sure that the ones that were most appropriate were able to be used.

Ben-Achour: You wrote that when it comes to coronavirus, nobody wins unless everyone wins. What do you mean?

Berkley: I think the challenge here is there is an assumption that if I can just get enough vaccine for my country, my populations, I’m fine. But of course, as people have continued to move around, we’ve seen the virus move as well. So if you want to go back to normal, what you’ve got to have is a situation where you’ve really suppressed the disease around the world. And that’s going to be critical if we ever want to go back to having trade, commerce, tourism and movements around the world.

