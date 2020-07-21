As people leave New York because of COVID-19, rents start to come down

The pandemic is changing what American life looks like, and what American cities look like. Thousands of people have left New York since March due to COVID-19, leaving vacancies in their wake.

And what will that mean for the city’s notoriously high rents?

“There is a lower number of renters, at least until the crisis is over,” said Jonathan Miller, the author of a new report by the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman. It shows that with demand down, rents are already starting to decline — by 6.6% in Manhattan, compared to June of last year.

And Columbia University Professor Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh said that if federal pandemic benefits expire, we’re likely to see a wave of evictions.

“There’s been fairly generous unemployment insurance with the $600 a week top-offs, which are about to expire in the next several days, leading to some sort of fiscal cliff for a lot of households,” he said.

Van Nieuwerburgh said that right now, some landlords are letting tenants live in their apartments for free, rather than evict them or lower their rents. Because if landlords lower tenants’ rents, it could make it difficult for them to refinance their mortgages.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse