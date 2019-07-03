Demand for apartments hits 5-year high

Spring and summer are a big time for moving, as the school year ends and the weather warms up, and this year apartments are in higher demand. A report from data analytics firm RealPage says move-ins in the past few months reached a five-year high. When demand grows, so do prices, and the report found that rents are up 3% on average compared to a year ago. That’s despite an overall decline in renters over the past few years.

