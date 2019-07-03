Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Marketplace

Spoiler alert! Why movie trailers ruin all the fun

Jul 3, 2019
This Is Uncomfortable
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Demand for apartments hits 5-year high

Amy Scott Jul 3, 2019
A sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstone townhouses in New York City.
Angerer/Getty Images

Spring and summer are a big time for moving, as the school year ends and the weather warms up, and this year apartments are in higher demand. A report from data analytics firm RealPage says move-ins in the past few months reached a five-year high. When demand grows, so do prices, and the report found that rents are up 3% on average compared to a year ago. That’s despite an overall decline in renters over the past few years.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

