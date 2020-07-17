July is being called a pivotal month for the looming American housing crisis.

Eviction moratoriums are coming to an end. And so is a lot of assistance for renters and homeowners. Experts say we could be looking at a wave of evictions and an increase in homelessness. It’s a crisis that’s been brewing since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Record unemployment has led to nearly 20% of people missing their rent payments in June.

Some state moratoriums on evictions, mandated in response to the pandemic, have already expired.

“What we’re expecting in July is a really steep cliff,” said Mary Cunningham with the Urban Institute. “That’s when two things happen that really have been preventing millions of Americans from losing their homes.”

The extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of this month. And while the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act prohibited evictions against people who lived in federally subsidized housing, that, too, expires next week

Experts are expecting a “tsunami of evictions.”

Lisa Rice, president of the National Fair Housing Alliance, said the fallout will go beyond renters.

“If people can’t pay their rent, then landlords can’t pay their mortgages and will have to lay off staff,” Rice said. “Then that just exacerbates the unemployment rate.”

And it will affect some more than others.

“People of color are most at risk of eviction. They are disproportionately rent burdened,” said Diane Yentel of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Some states and cities have either extended their eviction protection measures or passed renters’ assistance programs. But, experts say, unless sweeping action is taken, a countrywide storm is coming our way.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse