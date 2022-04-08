Congress votes to restrict Russian trade and block oil imports

The House and Senate have passed legislation to strip Russia and Belarus of their "most favored nation" trade status. Congress has also affirmed President Biden's order banning U.S. imports of Russian crude oil and related products. It's now headed to the White House for Biden's final signature. What do these measures mean amid continuing Western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine? A new report from Facebook parent company Meta looks into rising disinformation online, and how Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be one reason for the increase. We invited all of our valued listeners to share suggestions for the music we play on our program — hear some of our favorite tunes.