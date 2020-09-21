Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Sep 21, 2020
Congress is even further from passing a new COVID-19 relief package now
With congressional divisions deepening and Senate attention on the Supreme Court, it's unlikely that we see a new COVID-19 relief package before the election. Also, Nikola's executive chairman resigns. And, a state-by-state look at unemployment rates.
Segments From this episode
The Supreme Court battle might have ended chances at a new economic relief package before the November election
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
Founder and executive chairman of Nikola steps down two weeks after deal with GM to work on electric pickup trucks
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
States that rely heavily on the in-person service sector are still facing high unemployment, while farm states are seeing lower jobless rates.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director