Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Congress is even further from passing a new COVID-19 relief package now
Sep 21, 2020

Congress is even further from passing a new COVID-19 relief package now

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
With congressional divisions deepening and Senate attention on the Supreme Court, it's unlikely that we see a new COVID-19 relief package before the election. Also, Nikola's executive chairman resigns. And, a state-by-state look at unemployment rates.

Segments From this episode

The Supreme Court battle might have ended chances at a new economic relief package before the November election

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Founder and executive chairman of Nikola steps down two weeks after deal with GM to work on electric pickup trucks

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Unemployment 2020

There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 21, 2020
States that rely heavily on the in-person service sector are still facing high unemployment, while farm states are seeing lower jobless rates.
States that rely heavily on face-to-face service jobs, like New York, have the highest unemployment.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Degrees of Light Taylor McFerrin

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
Unemployment 2020
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
In Mexico, the once-thriving theater industry is in decline
COVID-19
In Mexico, the once-thriving theater industry is in decline

Cast your vote for Marketplace to get us one step closer
to our goal.

DONATE TODAY
Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs
COVID-19
Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs

Raise a glass to Marketplace!

Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Donate today to get yours!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE