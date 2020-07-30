Jul 30, 2020
Any progress on Congress’ push for new economic relief bill?
Democrats and Republicans appear no closer to reaching a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill. What does Fed Chair Jerome Powell think about that? Strong second-quarter earnings expected for Amazon. What utility PG&E can expect from a deal with Tesla.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says there will be a continued need for congressional spending to support the economy
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Another strong quarter expected for Amazon amid the pandemic
And that's despite the company spending billions of dollars hiring new workers and beefing up safety measures.
What might PG&E — and its customers — get from partnering with Tesla?
They've broken ground on a battery facility that could help the utility meet state energy storage requirements.
