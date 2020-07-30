Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Any progress on Congress' push for new economic relief bill?
Jul 30, 2020

Democrats and Republicans appear no closer to reaching a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill. What does Fed Chair Jerome Powell think about that? Strong second-quarter earnings expected for Amazon. What utility PG&E can expect from a deal with Tesla.

Segments From this episode

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says there will be a continued need for congressional spending to support the economy

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Another strong quarter expected for Amazon amid the pandemic

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 30, 2020
And that's despite the company spending billions of dollars hiring new workers and beefing up safety measures.
The e-commerce, streaming video and cloud-services tech behemoth had a strong first quarter, and the same is expected for the spring results.
David Becker/AFP via Getty Images
What might PG&E — and its customers — get from partnering with Tesla?

by Andy Uhler
Jul 30, 2020
They've broken ground on a battery facility that could help the utility meet state energy storage requirements.
The more efficient storage facility should make it cheaper for PG&E to produce energy, which should, eventually, trickle down to ratepayers.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Red-Eye The Album Leaf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
