“Common prosperity” makes a comeback in China
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Here in the U.S., we look at how employers are cooking up ways to draw in and retain workers in the middle of the nationwide labor shortage.
Segments From this episode
A look at China's wealth inequality picture
Jennifer Pak helps us break down how China is approaching its wealth gap.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director