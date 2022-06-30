China tells the U.S. to back off its companies

China’s government today said it wants the U.S. to stop cracking down on its companies. That was prompted by the U.S. government imposing trade restrictions on dozens of foreign firms for allegedly helping Russia’s military and defense industry. A Maryland law has widened the circle of people legally allowed to perform abortions. Since the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, some attention has turned to the direction of anti-abortion groups. One part of their strategy is crisis pregnancy centers. We look into what those actually are.