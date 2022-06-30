Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China tells the U.S. to back off its companies
Jun 30, 2022

China tells the U.S. to back off its companies

China’s government today said it wants the U.S. to stop cracking down on its companies. That was prompted by the U.S. government imposing trade restrictions on dozens of foreign firms for allegedly helping Russia’s military and defense industry. A Maryland law has widened the circle of people legally allowed to perform abortions. Since the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, some attention has turned to the direction of anti-abortion groups. One part of their strategy is crisis pregnancy centers. We look into what those actually are. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

