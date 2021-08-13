Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Census shows pandemic’s negative economic effect on LGBT community
Aug 13, 2021

A divided Supreme Court has lifted part of the eviction moratorium in the state of New York. We also discuss the concept of "vertical integration" as it relates to contract disputes and the power of streaming studios.

LGBT community hit hard by economic impact of the pandemic

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 13, 2021
The recent Census household Pulse survey found LGBT people were almost twice as likely to be experiencing food insecurity as other Americans.
LGBT adults reported living in households with higher rates of food and economic insecurity, per new U.S. Census data.
kate_sept2004 via Getty Images
How the "vertical integration" of streaming studios today evokes old Hollywood's power

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Aug 13, 2021
Abraham Ravid, finance professor at Yeshiva University, thinks more contract disputes like the one between Scarlett Johannsen and Disney will pop up as streaming overtakes the movie theater experience.
Attendees visit the Disney+ streaming service booth at the D23 Expo, billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," Aug. 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
