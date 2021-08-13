Census shows pandemic’s negative economic effect on LGBT community
A divided Supreme Court has lifted part of the eviction moratorium in the state of New York. We also discuss the concept of "vertical integration" as it relates to contract disputes and the power of streaming studios.
LGBT community hit hard by economic impact of the pandemic
The recent Census household Pulse survey found LGBT people were almost twice as likely to be experiencing food insecurity as other Americans.
How the "vertical integration" of streaming studios today evokes old Hollywood's power
Abraham Ravid, finance professor at Yeshiva University, thinks more contract disputes like the one between Scarlett Johannsen and Disney will pop up as streaming overtakes the movie theater experience.
