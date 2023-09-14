Car repairflation
Plus, senators scramble to regulate AI and CEOs procrastinate when it comes to addressing climate change.
Segments From this episode
Tech leaders meet with Congress to discuss what AI regulation might look like
But there’s a lot of debate as to what those regulations might look like.
Older cars, more complex parts: Why the cost of automotive repairs is up 17% since last year
Another example of inflation caused by the pandemic.
Is climate change a blind spot for CEOs? Or a problem for the next guy to worry about?
The Economist's Charlotte Howard explains why companies aren't doing more to prepare for business risks posed by climate change.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC