Car repairflation
Sep 14, 2023

Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Plus, senators scramble to regulate AI and CEOs procrastinate when it comes to addressing climate change.

Segments From this episode

Tech leaders meet with Congress to discuss what AI regulation might look like

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

But there’s a lot of debate as to what those regulations might look like.

Older cars, more complex parts: Why the cost of automotive repairs is up 17% since last year

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 14, 2023
Another example of inflation caused by the pandemic.
Car parts have gotten more expensive, and so has labor. But cars themselves have also gotten more complicated to fix.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Is climate change a blind spot for CEOs? Or a problem for the next guy to worry about?

by Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Sep 14, 2023
The Economist's Charlotte Howard explains why companies aren't doing more to prepare for business risks posed by climate change.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Get Sick of Me New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

