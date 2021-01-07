UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

“The deeper structural ills of the American political system”
Jan 7, 2021

“The deeper structural ills of the American political system”

Plus, big business groups and corporations are condemning President Donald Trump after the violence at the Capitol yesterday. And, the Department of Labor just finalized a rule to makes it easier for companies to treat workers as independent contractors.

Segments From this episode

New rule lets companies treat some employees as gig workers

by Samantha Fields
Jan 7, 2021
Usually there are lots of benefits and protections that come with being an employee instead of a gig worker, like being paid the minimum wage.
An Uber Eats delivery worker rides an electric scooter in Manhattan in 2020.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Calcium Bertholet, Elior

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
