Can wages still keep trending upward?
Sep 3, 2021

Can wages still keep trending upward?

Also today: The BBC reports on the United States being the most popular "vaccine tourist" destination. It's already holiday shopping season at the ports, which are starting to fill up.

Segments From this episode

For workers, a brighter picture on wages

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 3, 2021
Competition for workers has been driving up wages recently, but rising prices are taking more out of their paychecks.
Activists take part in a protest outside of the Old Ebbitt Grill to call for a full minimum wage with tips for restaurant workers in Washington, D.C. on May 26, 2021.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Ports are crowded as the holiday season approaches

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 3, 2021
Workers across industries have expressed frustration all year about shipping delays. Now it's crunch time again.
Container ships and shipping containers are viewed at the Port of Los Angeles with the Port of Long Beach in the distance in San Pedro, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

