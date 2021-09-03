Can wages still keep trending upward?
Also today: The BBC reports on the United States being the most popular "vaccine tourist" destination. It's already holiday shopping season at the ports, which are starting to fill up.
For workers, a brighter picture on wages
Competition for workers has been driving up wages recently, but rising prices are taking more out of their paychecks.
Ports are crowded as the holiday season approaches
Workers across industries have expressed frustration all year about shipping delays. Now it's crunch time again.
