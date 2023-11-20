Can parents stomach higher child care costs?
Now that federal pandemic-era subsidies for child care providers are gone, some centers are contemplating raising prices.
Segments From this episode
Outdoor recreation contributed over $1 trillion to U.S. economic output last year
Newly released data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also found the industry made outsized contributions to the economies of states like Wyoming, Alaska, Florida and Vermont.
Without federal subsidies, child care providers contemplate raising rates, and parents are worried
Everyone's adjusting now that pandemic-era federal subsidies have ended.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC