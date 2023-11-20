Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Can parents stomach higher child care costs?
Nov 20, 2023

Can parents stomach higher child care costs?

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Now that federal pandemic-era subsidies for child care providers are gone, some centers are contemplating raising prices.

Segments From this episode

Outdoor recreation contributed over $1 trillion to U.S. economic output last year

by Savannah Maher
Nov 20, 2023
Newly released data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also found the industry made outsized contributions to the economies of states like Wyoming, Alaska, Florida and Vermont.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis found that outdoor recreation now now makes up 2.2% of the U.S. GDP.
George Frey/Getty Images
Without federal subsidies, child care providers contemplate raising rates, and parents are worried

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 20, 2023
Everyone's adjusting now that pandemic-era federal subsidies have ended.
With pandemic relief funding gone, day care centers are considering raising their rates.
Edwin Tan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Vegan Chai It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

