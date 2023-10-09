Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Help us finish our fall fundraiser strong today! Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Businesses eye opportunities in student loan repayments
Oct 9, 2023

Businesses eye opportunities in student loan repayments

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Investors have poured $1.2 billion into student loan management startups in the past year. We explore. But first: How are markets responding to Israel's declaration of war?

Music from the episode

Baby Steps It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:21 AM PDT
7:45
3:03 AM PDT
11:30
Oct 6, 2023
27:23
Oct 6, 2023
29:52
Oct 6, 2023
1:20
Oct 6, 2023
1:04
Oct 3, 2023
23:17
The job market might finally be returning to "normal," economists say
The job market might finally be returning to "normal," economists say
Most CEOs are confident about the future of the economy and their own company
Most CEOs are confident about the future of the economy and their own company
Temp jobs falling usually signals a recession. Maybe not this time.
Temp jobs falling usually signals a recession. Maybe not this time.
The economic impact of Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House speaker
The economic impact of Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House speaker