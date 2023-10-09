Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Help us finish our fall fundraiser strong today! Donate Now

As student loan payments resume, private sector sees an opportunity

Stephanie Hughes Oct 9, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
After not having to deal with student debt for more than three years, many people are feeling anxious about repayments. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As student loan payments resume, private sector sees an opportunity

Stephanie Hughes Oct 9, 2023
Heard on:
After not having to deal with student debt for more than three years, many people are feeling anxious about repayments. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

This month, people who owe money on their federal student loans have to restart paying it back. That means that borrowers who haven’t had to deal with student debt for more than three years are trying to figure out exactly what the next step is. And a number of companies are vying to help them figure it out.

Now that student loans are due again, it’s creating a lot of anxiety.

“The words ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘anxious’ pop up a lot in our email,” said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit that helps borrowers manage their debt for free.

She notes that many of them are trying to figure out exactly how much they owe and if there’s any government forgiveness plans they qualify for.

“It all falls down to them not being sure what payment plan to pick and wanting to be sure they’re not missing something,” Mayotte said.

There are also companies working in this space. There’s been nearly $1.2 billion invested in student loan management startups in the past year, according to PitchBook.

Some startups work with borrowers directly; others contract with companies that want to offer student loan advice as a perk to their employees.

Jenny Abramson leads the venture capital firm Rethink Impact and has invested in this space.

“We like the idea that employers can play a role and, frankly, that they’re financially incentivized to play a role in relieving this stress,” she said.

Employees are better able to focus on their jobs when they’re less worried about money, Abramson added.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:21 AM PDT
7:45
3:03 AM PDT
11:30
Oct 6, 2023
27:23
Oct 6, 2023
29:52
Oct 6, 2023
1:20
Oct 6, 2023
1:04
Oct 3, 2023
23:17
The job market might finally be returning to "normal," economists say
The job market might finally be returning to "normal," economists say
Most CEOs are confident about the future of the economy and their own company
Most CEOs are confident about the future of the economy and their own company
Temp jobs falling usually signals a recession. Maybe not this time.
Temp jobs falling usually signals a recession. Maybe not this time.
The economic impact of Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House speaker
The economic impact of Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House speaker