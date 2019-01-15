Businesses brace for vote on Theresa May’s Brexit plan

From the BBC World Service… It's been two years since British voters decided to leave the European Union, and tonight, the U.K. parliament will vote on whether to accept Theresa May's plan to exit the bloc. But with defeat a near certainty for the prime minister, what's likely to happen next and how are businesses preparing? Then, town-hall style conversations are launching today in Paris in an effort by President Macron's government to address the recent yellow vest protests, which erupted over high fuel taxes, but not everyone believes the government is really listening.