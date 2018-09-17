DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

New IMF warnings with just six months until Brexit

September 17, 2018 | 10:50 AM

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … It’s just six months until Brexit, and we’ll hear from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, who is doubling down on her controversial plan to divorce her country from the European Union. Then, Unilever wants to scrap its dual-national share structure and move the company’s headquarters to the Netherlands. But one of the major shareholders is encouraging others to vote no. Afterwards, can cities be ageist, sexist, or racist? We’ll chat with a British architect who takes us on a tour through the city and explains why cities that cater to more diverse views are more economically productive. Today's show has been sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/17/2018)

