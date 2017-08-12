12/08/2017: Breakthrough on Brexit

DownloadDownload

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … they say breaking up is hard to do, but after a breakthrough meeting in Brussels, Britain and the European Union announced they are one small step closer to finalizing their divorce. Then, a wild week for Bitcoin comes to a close. We’ll tell you what you need to know about the cryptocurrency before futures begin trading next week. Finally, we’ll take you to Finland where the nation’s state-owned gas company is going green with the help of biogas. 

