#MeToo exposes sexual harassment in the farming industry

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … With months to go before the U.K. officially exits the European Union, Britain’s Brexit secretary turned in his resignation overnight. He explains why he’s decided now is the right time to resign, and whether he’s encouraging others in cabinet to follow suit.  Then, news from Nissan about falsifying emissions data. Afterward, the #MeToo movement has exposed sexual harassment in many industries…but what about in farming? We’ll hear from one of our reporters who has been investigating the problem worldwide. Today's podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/09/2018)

