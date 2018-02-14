DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/14/2018: The City of Love’s new push to ‘Choose France’

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… Japan notched its eighth-straight quarter of growth – the longest such streak since the 1980s. Though it was a slower pace than earlier in 2016, we explain what’s propelling growth forward. Afterward, in the wake of Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein scandal, the British film industry is setting out new guidelines to tackle sexual harassment and bullying in the UK entertainment industry. Then, French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed through key labor and corporate tax cuts. Now, he’s pushing a new online marketing drive urging investors to “Choose France.” 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.